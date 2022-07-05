Price of Bitcoin is up, but struggling to reach $20,000

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is up over the past 24 hours this morning, but has struggled to convincingly break through the $20k mark. It currently sits at around $19,700 – up two per cent since this time yesterday.

The market leader continues to track stock markets, which are also struggling amid the ongoing failure to tame inflation and fears the global economy will fall into recession.

Other major cryptocurrencies have actually fared better, with Ethereum up almost six per cent on the day. The second-largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands for around $1,127. It comes ahead of the upcoming, long-anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will see the network transition from a proof-of-work to proof-of-stake platform.

Uniswap is the day’s big winner, building on yesterday’s strong performance to climb another eight per cent in price.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $906 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, July 4 2022, at a price of $20,231.26. The daily high yesterday was $20,258.75 and the daily low was $19,063.07.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $383 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.452 trillion and Tesla is $706.6 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $23,982 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 73.59%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 19, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.32. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 37.16. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“There is no right and wrong choice of money. There are, however, consequences to choices.” Saifedean Ammous, Author

What they said yesterday

Happy 4th of July!

#Bitcoin is a Declaration of Independence. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) July 4, 2022

Great thread on the history of the US and Bitcoin’s place in it’s future…

1/ Today Americans celebrate 246 years of independence from the British Empire.



On this day in 1776 the Founding Fathers made a declaration. It was a bold and risky action.



Never before had a colonial state defeated its overlord, especially at the apex of its global power 🇺🇸🧵 pic.twitter.com/i9WyESTsFd — Alex Gladstein 🌋 ⚡ (@gladstein) July 4, 2022

Congrats to the new owners…

There are now 878,357 addresses with >1 #Bitcoin



New all-time high 👏 — McShane (@mcshane_writes) July 5, 2022

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST