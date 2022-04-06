Almost 90 per cent of the world’s Bitcoin ATMs are in the US

The number of Bitcoin ATMs throughout the world has, this week, surpassed 37,000 – with some 87 per cent of the machines in the US.

There are 32,537 Bitcoin ATMs in the US – that’s 30,111 more than Canada, the country with the second-most crypto cash machines.

Per capita, it means the US has one Bitcoin ATM per 10,000 people. There is currently one fiat ATM for every 700 people.

Canada, meanwhile, has one Bitcoin ATM per 16,000 people.

Interestingly, in El Salvador – the only country in the world where Bitcoin has been declared legal tender – there are 204 crypto machines, equating to one for every 31,800 citizens. The Central American nation, with a population of 6.5 million, has the third-most Bitcoin ATMs.

Hong Kong takes fourth spot, per capita, with Switzerland in fifth. The Swiss city of Lugano began accepting BTC as legal tender earlier this year.

With 81 machines, the UK would not have figured highly in the per capita table, but its standing was sent plummeting early in March when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ordered operators to shut all their units down.

Globally, the number of Bitcoin ATMs has grown significantly, with 3,150 more now in place, compared to 2018 when the price of Bitcoin was around $7,500. It’s currently worth $45,000.

Bitcoin ATMs per capita