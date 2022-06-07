Bitcoin price drops by five per cent as cryptocurrency markets slip again

The crypto markets have slipped again overnight, with the price of Bitcoin dropping five per cent over the past 24 hours to around $29,500 this morning.

The leading cryptocurrency had looked stronger over the weekend and showed signs of a potential change of momentum, but it looks set to continue in the now-well-established narrow range between $28k and $31,500 for the time being.

It’s a similar story throughout the markets, with Ether, the second largest crypto by market cap, changing hands at roughly $1,750 – down about seven per cent over the same period.

The Fear and Greed index, which measures investor sentiment, is currently at 15 – a small uptick from yesterday but nonetheless still firmly stuck in Extreme Fear, where it’s now been for more than a month.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.21 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, June 6 2022, at a price of $31,370.67. The daily high yesterday was $31,693.29 and the daily low was $29,894.19.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $563 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.74 trillion and Tesla is $740.58 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35,584 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 58.27%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 15, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 46.92. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 44.48. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The past year in the world of crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and even decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans.” Susan Wojcicki, YouTube CEO

What they said yesterday

It’s coming…

As a former state treasurer, I am excited by the possibilities of incorporating digital assets into the American financial system. The legislation that @SenGillibrand and I are proposing will do just that. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 6, 2022

Whoops…

The Fed wrote a post showing the price of eggs in USD and Bitcoin, comparing them over the last year, showing Bitcoin as more volatile and unpredictable.



Only problem was they forgot to zoom outhttps://t.co/WrCyaI4NP6 pic.twitter.com/rJVbedAs2z — Nick Neuman (🔑, 🧀) (@Nneuman) June 6, 2022

In another galaxy, far away…

This user was trying to teach you how to buy #bitcoin at 30 cents. Not dollars, but cents.pic.twitter.com/9SHlOv9wNo — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 5, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST