Bitcoin price rises ahead of key inflation data

The price of Bitcoin finally broke its losing streak last night, finishing the week above where it started for the first time in nine weeks.

The leading cryptocurrency by market cap is currently changing hands for $31,247 – an increase of around five per cent over the past 24 hours and two per cent since this time last week.

The Ethereum price is also up this morning, sitting at around $1,888 after rising five per cent since yesterday morning. Other major cryptocurrencies are also up, with Chainlink seeing a particularly strong performance – it’s up 8.5 per cent over the same time period.

All eyes this week will be on the incoming inflation data for May from the US, which could provide more indication about future interest rate rises. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May will be released on Thursday, which has historically provided some gauge of how inflation is progressing, CPI announcements have traditionally been accompanied by market volatility both within crypto and beyond, with interest rate rises often closely connected.

Will the same be true this week?

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.28 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, June 5 2022, at a price of $29,906.66. The daily high yesterday was $30,117.74 and the daily low was $29,574.45.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $595.5 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.781 trillion and Tesla is $728.88 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $25,628,799,316 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 57.29%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 13, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.03. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 51.11. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Inflation has been going up my entire life. I remember a time when a bag of crisps was 20p now it is 70-80p. Bitcoin is the best inflationary hedge in this cost of living crisis.” Brendan Jordan, cryptocurrency investor

What they said yesterday

Perspective…

Extreme fear = Extremely good buying opportunity. pic.twitter.com/zA8tSDBQ5w — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) June 5, 2022

This time last year…

✨ Exactly 1 year ago today, El Salvador became the 1st country to declare #Bitcoin legal tender



A small nation took a giant leap for humanity 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/2IibkguFUb — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) June 5, 2022

A change of season…

#Bitcoin has ended its longest bearish streak to date https://t.co/oIUrY6gBND — U.Today (@Utoday_en) June 6, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST