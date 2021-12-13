Bitcoin looks steady after S&P 500 nears record highs

What a difference a year makes. Last December saw the Bitcoin price increase by more than 30% over the course of the month, rising from $19k to just below $30k. The mood was buoyant, with the Fear and Greed Index (which measures customer sentiment) holding strong in Extreme Greed for basically the entire month.

Fast forward to today, and although the largest cryptocurrency is currently sitting at almost double what it finished the month on at around $50k, the mood is more uncertain. The Fear and Greed Index currently sits in fear, where it’s spent much of the last couple of months, and it’s unclear which direction we’ll head in next.

Despite the uncertainty, Bitcoin did spend much of last week recovering from the previous weekend’s crash and climbed back above the $50,000 mark on Sunday.

The rebound came two days after the S&P 500 closed Friday at a level close to its all-time high, as the global financial markets continue to recover amid the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant. It’s since dropped to about $49,000, down about one per cent compared to its price a day earlier but up two per cent on the week. This follows other major cryptocurrencies, which are also largely unmoved over the past day, and actually roughly breaking even over the past week. Will the recovery hold this week?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,262,085,882,667.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, December 12 2021, at a price of $50,098.34, up from $49,362.51 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $50,724.87 and the daily low was $48,725.85.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $19,142.38. In 2019, it closed at $7,269.68.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $926.57 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.341 trillion and Tesla is $1.021 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $22,952,184,381. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 58.77%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 28, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.76. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 38.03. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I don’t think there is anything more important in my lifetime to work on [than Bitcoin].” Jack Dorsey

What they said yesterday

If you have a minute…

Inflation doesn’t have to be the future…

Spend pay check immediately to beat inflation – Bloomberg



Just buy #Bitcoin 😎 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) December 12, 2021

The numbers tell a story…

482 #Bitcoin mined since last tweet.



New Supply: 18,899,625



It represents $23,670,285 (At $49,108 per $BTC #BTC)

Progress: 90.00 % — Bitcoin Supply Bot (@btcsupply) December 13, 2021

