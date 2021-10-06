Bitcoin holds above $50k as alt markets falter

Bitcoin continues to look strong this week, yesterday peaking at almost $52k – the highest it’s been in nearly a month.

It’s since retraced somewhat, but is still holding above $50k and is now up around 20 per cent over the last seven days.

Bitcoin is somewhat alone in the market today among the leading cryptocurrencies as showing positive price action. The majority of the rest are in the red, with Ethereum and Solana both down since yesterday morning.

They’re still both up over the last week, but could this be an opportunity for the largest cryptocurrency to re-establish market dominance?

The price rises come as positive sentiment continues to pour from the unlikeliest of places, with the US a veritable sluice of bullishness over the last week.

This week, it was the turn of Bank of America analysts, who published a note arguing that this is “only the first innings” for cryptocurrency and that “the digital asset universe is too large to ignore”.

They added: “We believe crypto-based digital assets could form an entirely new asset class.”

It seems Wall Street really is coming round. Will that be enough to create a runway to some of the wilder six-figure predictions being made by the end of the year?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,216,696,257,298.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 5 2021, at a price of $51,514.81, up from $49,112.90 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $51,839.99 and the daily low was $49,072.84.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,604.41. In 2019, it closed at $7,988.16.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $971.95 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.135 trillion and Facebook is $919.78 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $36,435,236,683, up from $33,219,748,521 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 63.99%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 68, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.74, up from 42.75 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 66.11, up from 61.52 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The idea that governments all around the world are going to synchronise and make bitcoin illegal, I think, is far-fetched.” Shark tank star, Kevin O’Leary

What they said yesterday

Adoption rising…

BREAKING: Fifth-largest US retail bank to launch #Bitcoin custody service – CNBC pic.twitter.com/44ZGBSLaKz — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 5, 2021

Never…

“Never say never.” – Pepsi CFO on adding #Bitcoin to cash balances pic.twitter.com/aXeUOrhwO1 — Anita Becker (@anibecker1) October 6, 2021

Island style…

Tonga's Lord Fusitu’a is drafting a bill to make #Bitcoin legal tender. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) October 5, 2021

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

