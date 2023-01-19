Bitcoin and wider crypto markets take a breather

The green candle party of the last two weeks lost steam yesterday as Bitcoin recorded its first noteworthy drawdown in a while. The largest crypto by market cap is trading for $20,789 this morning, down by 2.25% over 24 hours, while Ethereum is in the red by 3.32%, changing hands for $1,527.

While most of crypto is still holding on to its substantial gains over seven days, there is a general decline in the numbers since yesterday.

The latest market movements are in line with what’s been happening in equities, with the DowJones recording its worst day yesterday in more than a month. Analysts say creeping doubt about inflation and interest rates has resulted in the slide.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $969.015 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 18, at a price of $20,688. The daily high yesterday was $21,564, and the daily low was $20,541.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $400.203 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.633 trillion and Tesla is $415.21 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29.726 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 32.6%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 45, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.34. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 74.19. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is the ever-rising wave, a singularly unique economic phenomenon.” Robert Breedlove, analyst and podcaster

What they said yesterday

Knowledge is power…

I've decided to dedicate all my govt advising time to helping leaders understand Proof-of-Work. Not crypto. Not blockchain. Not Bitcoin. Proof-of-work. Bitcoin is special because there is essentially no such thing as a 2nd best proof-of-work protocol. — Jason Lowery (@JasonPLowery) January 18, 2023

Person to person, state by state, country by country…

₿REAKING: 84-page Texas government report endorses full support for #bitcoin adoption.



The work group recommends Texas should buy #bitcoin, pass self-custody protection, tax breaks for mining, and include #bitcoin education in schools.



Full report: https://t.co/JQOtDMKBp4 pic.twitter.com/oMpHUXu0Ge — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 18, 2023

The more you know…

Everyone in the world uses money, but few understand what it is. #Bitcoin — Samson Mow (@Excellion) January 18, 2023

