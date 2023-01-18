Crypto market holding on tightly to recent gains as resistance level forms

Bitcoin is trading for $21,211 this morning, up again from yesterday but by a more modest 0.29% as analysts see a resistance level forming around $21,200.

This puts the leading crypto by market cap at 21% in the green over seven days. Ethereum also continues in the green this morning, trading for $1,577 at the time of writing, in the positive by 0.72% since yesterday.

The same goes for the rest of crypto. It’s been a good trading period with weekly double-digit growth spurts for many coins. Will we see more green candles as the weekend approaches?

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $992.248 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 17, at a price of $21,161. The daily high yesterday was $21,438, and the daily low was $20,978.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $409.14 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.633 trillion and Tesla is $415.21 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $24,541 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 31.29%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 52, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.16. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 83.66. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

The ability to create something which is not duplicable in the digital world has enormous value… Lot’s of people will build businesses on top of that. Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google

What they said yesterday

Made in the USA…

₿REAKING: #Bitcoin mining computers are now made in America 🇺🇸 for the first time! pic.twitter.com/ZKtSrA46Bv — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 18, 2023

Welcome back…

Institutions showing back up to #bitcoin. They know it is cheap. They know it is going to $100,000. pic.twitter.com/t0lycdtp7W — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 17, 2023

If only we could turn back time…

✨ 10 years ago today, you could buy over 1,300 #Bitcoin for $21k — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) January 17, 2023

