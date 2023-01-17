Bitcoin up and over $21k while Ethereum sits comfortably above $1,500

Sometime in the last few days Bitcoin’s market cap surpassed that of Tesla and currently sits comfortably at $408 billion, following a price pump of 22.8% in the last week.

The price of Bitcoin this morning is around $21,210, while Ethereum is changing hands for $1,565 – both up around 20% on the week.

Investor uncertainty has evidently subsided. The Fear and Greed Index recently moved out of Extreme Fear into Fear and finally sits in Neutral today, a not inconsequential bit of information given the events of the last few months.

The total market cap of the entire cryptocurrency industry peeked above the crucial $1 trillion level yesterday before retracing to $990 billion. Investors are now asking the question – ‘Is it the beginning of a bull trap or the start of a bull run?’.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $988.934 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 16, at a price of $21,169. The daily high yesterday was $21,360, and the daily low was $20,715.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $407.42 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.629 trillion and Tesla is $386.5 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $22,959 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 31.71%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 51, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.13. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 87.81. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“For the first time since June, Bitcoin has seen a greater volume of Profits realized on-chain than losses.” Glassnode, on-chain market intelligence company

What they said yesterday

The truth you must speak…

Occasionally someone thinks that cryptocurrencies must quickly deliver alternative financial services. Time matters, but quality and 100% reliability are much more important. #Cardano is made for real use cases. — Cardano YODA (@JaromirTesar) January 17, 2023

Check for the signal, this is it right here…

THE REAL NEWS HERE is that 25% of Americans with income >$100k owned #bitcoin as of Oct 2022. Given the power structure of the U.S., that's significant (let's face it, the U.S. system lets the rich buy access in D.C.). So, #Bitcoin already has a powerful US political constituency https://t.co/EleKSJDwTt — Caitlin Long 🔑⚡️🟠 (@CaitlinLong_) January 16, 2023

The Ethereum network more secure by the day…

500K validators on ethereum proof of stake chain! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tm0lLtqC1S — terence.eth (@terencechain) January 16, 2023

