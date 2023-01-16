Bitcoin enjoys 12 consecutive days of positive growth for only second time in crypto history

The price of Bitcoin this morning sits at $20,815, marking a 20.65% increase in the last week. Ethereum has broken through $1,542 and is trading at $1,542, in the positive by 17% over seven days.

Most of crypto has rallied on news of last week’s softer inflation numbers, which analysts say could mean a gentler Fed approach in future interest rate hikes. Historically, low interest rates led to increased investor interest in riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies and stocks, which have also been basking in the glow of returned optimism, however long it may last.

Bitcoin clocked its longest run of consecutive days of growth in November 2013, ending the rally at 15 days. The latest rally of 12 days is the second-longest ever recorded. Will it continue?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $976.116 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 15, at a price of $20,880. The daily high yesterday was $20,993, and the daily low was $20,606.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $399.96 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.639 trillion and Tesla is $386.5 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $23.360 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 31.77%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 45, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.93. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 86.88. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin mining is helping balance our grid and is driving more renewables into our system” Brad Jones, Former CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas

What they said yesterday

Great start to the week…

₿REAKING: #Bitcoin price has increased 12 days in row — The second longest streak in history! pic.twitter.com/fETwqQ3Vzz — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 16, 2023

Germany gets it…

GERMANY 🇩🇪:#Bitcoin can stabilise the grid with renewable energy. ☘️🍃☘️



pic.twitter.com/6t2WSnNAVE — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) January 15, 2023

The importance of leading by example…

✨ Hal Finney on #Bitcoin at $0.40, 12 years ago pic.twitter.com/f4MsSmCzv2 — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) January 15, 2023

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

