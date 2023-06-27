Bitcoin and Ethereum trundle along sideways as BlackRock pivot runs out of steam

Bitcoin is trading firmly above $30k this morning – a level that was tested yesterday as the flagship cryptocurrency bounced back from a dip to $29.900.

Ethereum’s Ether continues to hover just below $1.9k. Both market leaders are down by less than 1%.

It’s a mixed bag in the rest of the crypto markets as the majority of large-caps are trading in a similar pattern to BTC and ETH.

Analysts say the momentum from the ‘BlackRock pivot’ has subsided somewhat but that July has historically been a strong month for Bitcoin.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.181 billion

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🌄 Closed $30,721

🔺 Daily high $30,636

🔻 Daily low $29,955

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $590,150 billion

🟡 Gold $12.781 trillion

💳 Visa $473.96 billion

Bitcoin volume

Total spot trading volume $14,562 billion

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 51.63

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 67

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

What they said yesterday

“Many of the past concerns are being addressed, suggesting that these kinds of products are more likely to be approved for general investor access.” Jeremy Allaire, Circle co-founder and CEO

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

FCA’s new crypto advertising rules met with mixed industry response

ChatGPT urges crypto conference panel not to become over-reliant on AI

Mt. Gox customers will have to wait until November to recover lost Bitcoin funds

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.