Ben Ainslie steps back from sailing role but not retiring just yet

Sir Ben Ainslie has announced he is stepping down as driver of the Great Britain SailGP team. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Sir Ben Ainslie has announced he is stepping down as driver of the Great Britain SailGP team.

The sailor, who won five medals at five consecutive Olympic Games, will remain chief executive of Emirates GBR but will back the next generation in the boat.

Double Olympic champion Giles Scott, who is also a teammate of Ainslie in the America’s Cup, will take over the role.

Ainslie said: “It’s probably the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my sporting career. Like any big decision, there’s plenty that goes into it and a lot of factors at play.

“As the CEO of both Emirates GBR and the INEOS Britannia America’s Cup Team, and most importantly a husband and father, at some point you’ve got to realise that you can’t do everything.

“I’m coming to that point where it’s time to let the next generation come through and have their opportunity. We’ve got a huge talent in Giles Scott, he’s one of the best in the sport and he will suit this style of racing perfectly.

“He’s an incredible sailor, one of the best I’ve ever raced with, but he’s also a very mature, level-headed person and that’s why I think he will do a fantastic job in SailGP.”

Sir Ben touted retirement in an exclusive interview with City A.M. back in 2022 but has since competed in a number of subsequent SailGP seasons.