Baroness Brady rebukes ‘wrong’ Football Governance Bill accusations in Lords

Baroness Brady launched a sensational rebuke in the Football Governance Bill discussion in the House of Lords last night, defending the Premier League against accusations of effectively dragging its feet.

Baroness Brady launched a sensational rebuke in the Football Governance Bill discussion in the House of Lords last night, defending the Premier League against accusations of effectively dragging its feet.

West Ham United chair and Apprentice sidekick Baroness Brady tabled six of the 150-plus amendments that were placed on the record after the government introduced the bill at the second reading stage in the upper house last year.

In response to allegations that the Premier League dragged their feet when discussing key topics with the EFL, Baroness Brady insisted that such accusations were “categorically wrong”.

She added: “The assertion that the Premier League have made no substantial proposals during negotiations is not true and not borne out by the facts.

“The Premier League has put forward multiple comprehensive proposals alongside detailed financial models and heads of terms, which were also provided to DCMS.

“I’m informed that the EFL did not keep its clubs fully [in the loop] of the proposals made by the Premier League, nor did the EFL at any stage recommend the Premier League proposals to its member clubs or recommend to its board that they may be accepted.

“So there has been progress and offers made by the Premier League, which haven’t been put to the EFL and it is categorically wrong to suggest that any delay is wholly because of the Premier League.”

Sports minister Stephanie Peacock yesterday said: “With change coming, it is no surprise that there continues to be a loud minority seeking to derail the debate, promote untruths and preserve the status quo. We have repeatedly said that this historic Bill will deliver a light touch Independent Football Regulator.”

But speaking in the chamber last night Conservative Lord Markham said the Football Governance Bill gives “unprecedented power to a regulator, unlike any other regulator in the country”.

The Football Governance Bill, in one form or another, featured in the general election manifestos of each of the three main parties, with the Royal Ascent to follow concluding parliamentary discussion.

The bill will now go from committee stage to report stage before further votes.