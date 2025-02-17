Football chanting to lead to cocaine tests by police

Football fans arrested for pitch invasions or tragedy chanting face cocaine tests by police as part of a Home Office crackdown on drug use at matches.

The government has announced the plans as it steps up efforts to tackle the “root causes of reoffending and reduce criminal behaviour”.

The 2023-24 football season saw 344 arrests relating to Class A drugs such as cocaine at matches but the list of so-called trigger offences, which allow police to carry out drug tests, is expanding.

That list currently includes theft, robbery, handling stolen goods and possession of an illegal drug, and means that under current legislation Class A drugs tests can only take place when an arrest has been made for one of those offences.

Coke tests

But it will now be broadened to include violence, pitch invasion, throwing missiles or racist, indecent or tragedy chanting. Police will also be able to test for Class B and C drugs.

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “Police forces work tirelessly to ensure dedicated football fans can attend fixtures safely week in, week out. However, there are still individuals who choose to use football matches as an excuse to take part in mindless criminal behaviour and we will not stand for that.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are giving the police these wider powers to combat illegal drug misuse and help prevent needless criminal acts at football matches such as violence or tragedy chanting.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are taking important steps to stop the use of illegal substances at football matches.”

The change in policy comes after a review, led by Baroness Casey, following the Euro 2020 final, in which illegal drugs and excessive alcohol use led to dangerous behaviour.

Banning orders currently could reach 10 years for those who are handed a custodial sentence.