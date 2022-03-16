BA’s South African franchisee Comair sees fleet grounded over safety concerns

BA’s franchisee Comair saw its fleet grounded following safety concerns.(Getty Images)

The fleet of British Airways’ (BA) South African franchisee Comair was grounded over safety concerns.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) decided to revoke the regional carrier’s right to fly indefinitely on Sunday, after a 24-hour ban issued the day before due to fears of engine failures and landing gear malfunctions.

“The suspension follows the visit by the SACAA to the Operator to investigate and determine the cause of a spate of occurrences affecting a concerning number of flights operated by Kulula.com and BA Comair,” the agency said in a statement.

SACAA reported that three issues found in its investigation pose an immediate risk to safety and security.

Comair’s chief executive Glenn Orsmond called the aviation authority’s decision “a huge blow to our customers, employees and the flying public.”

“The implications for the aviation sector and the country are considerable should the suspension continue for any length of time.”

“Our priority now is to assist passengers who have been stranded. We have chartered two aircraft to assist vulnerable passengers and those who most urgently need to travel.”

SACAA’s verdict comes less than a month after a Comair plane was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing because of a faulty landing gear.

The flight left the Eastern Cape city of East London on 20 February headed towards Johannesburg but was forced to go back to the airport a few minutes later, City A.M. reported.