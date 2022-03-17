BA’s South African franchisee Comair returns to the skies following suspension lifting

BA’s franchisee Comair announced its return to the skies.(Getty Images)

British Airways’ (BA) South African franchisee Comair announced today it had restarted operations after a suspension by the country’s aviation authority was lifted.

“After a thorough review of Comair’s documentation, the SACAA has lifted the precautionary suspension of Comair’s licence,” said chief executive Glenn Orsmond. “We’re pleased that the situation is finally resolved.”

The regional carrier said flight schedules would be restored in a phased manner.

Comair had seen its fleet grounded after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) issued on Sunday an indefinite suspension following safety concerns.

The SACAA decided to revoke the airline’s right to fly due to fears of engine failure and landing gear malfunction, City A.M. reported.

“The suspension follows the visit by the SACAA to the Operator to investigate and determine the cause of a spate of occurrences affecting a concerning number of flights operated by Kulula.com and BA Comair,” the agency said in a statement.

SACAA’s initial verdict came left than a month after a Comair plane was forced to make a dramatic landing because of a faulty gear.