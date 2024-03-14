Concorde: Watch as the iconic supersonic jet… sails down a river in New York

A retired British-Airways Concorde supersonic airliner is moved on a barge up the Hudson River on March 13, 2024 seen from Bayonne, New Jersey. The Concorde, one of a fleet of seven once owned by British-Airways, departed the Brooklyn Navy Yard following a months-long restoration project at the GMD Shipyard en route to the Weeks Marine in Jersey City, N.J. for overnight storage before it is returned to the Intrepid Museum. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

An iconic and retired supersonic Concorde jet sailed down the river in Manhattan today, returning to its resting place after seven months of restoration.

The former plane owned by the Intrepid Museum in New York is returning home on a pier, after requiring repairs.

It travelled by barge along the Hudson river, with the metropolis’ skyline and a crystal blue sky in the background,

The jet was lifted by crane onto pier 86, having last been on the plinth in August 2023.

A retired British-Airways Concorde supersonic airliner is moved on a barge up the Hudson River on March 13, 2024 seen from Bayonne, New Jersey.. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

The famous aircraft with a sharp-needled nose went through a process of repainting and sanding in the last year. It was moved from Brooklyn to a dock in New Jersey, before being put back in Manhattan today.

In its heyday, Concorde was the only supersonic commercial jet, run by British Airways, holding the record for the fastest transatlantic flight of under three hours.

The public in New York will be able to tour the aircraft from 4 April.

After it was successfully moved back, the museum tweeted “welcome home.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Concorde back to the Intrepid Museum. The care and dedication we’ve devoted toward one of our most popular and important artefacts embodies our commitment to preserving these technological marvels, these symbols of history, for future generations,” said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum. “I can’t wait for our visitors to see it; Concorde looks simply amazing.”

Simon Cheadle, director of flight operations, British Airways said: “As Concorde returns to its

home at the Intrepid Museum, we’re grateful to the Museum for preserving the legacy of this

historic aircraft. Concorde holds a special place in British Airways’ history, symbolising a spirit

of innovation and elegance – qualities that remain with us to this day”

Concorde took its last transatlantic flight in November 2023, ceasing its operation for a variety of reasons, including safety concerns and cost.

It was manufactured by the British Aircraft Corporation, later British Aerospace and BAE Systems, and Sud Aviation, which became Aérospatiale and Airbus.