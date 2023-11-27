Will the River Thames be the new home of the BA Concorde?

The fundraiser would see the iconic jet become a new London tourist attraction.

A £1m crowdfunding effort launched by Club Concorde to move the British Airways jet from Heathrow to near the London Eye, on River Thames is now in full swing.

Club Concorde president Paul James organised the fundraiser in support of saving the Concorde at Heathrow Airport from a “slow death.”

The Gofundme page, which was created in July, states: “This is a story about a group of Concorde supporters who are trying to save the Concorde at Heathrow Airport from a slow death, at the same time creating a new exciting life as London’s latest tourist attraction, displayed on a purpose-built platform on the Thames, close to the London Eye.

“The whole interior of this Concorde has been stripped to bare metal in stark contrast to its former glorious decor. We can save this Concorde by restoring this iconic aircraft to a new home in central London.”

The £1m will reportedly be used to fund three planning applications that “could be needed” to kick start the application process.

British Airways Concorde G-BOAB, “Alpha Bravo,” has reportedly sat vacant at Heathrow airport since August 2000.

The idea to move the Concorde first surfaced in 2010, however, the scheme never went through.

Now, the Concorde on the Thames project is committed to giving London its newest tourist attraction.

At the time of publication, there has been £4,105 raised of a £500,000 target.

British Airways did not immediately respond to City A.M. for comment.