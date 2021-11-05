Yorkshire cricket chairman resigns over handling of Rafiq racism report

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned over the club’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq case, calling on the executive board to follow suit and taking a swipe at the England and Wales Cricket Board on the way out.

In a week that has seen Headingley stripped of its right to host international cricket, a mass exodus of the club’s sponsors and political pressure mount via a series of interventions from Westminster, Hutton has decided he must go.

Hutton issued a full apology to Rafiq, who left the club almost two years before he joined the board in April 2020, and made it clear he was frustrated at the manner in which the former player’s disturbing accounts of institutional racism and discrimination were treated.