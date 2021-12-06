Yorkshire appoint Darren Gough interim director of cricket following Rafiq fallout

Former England bowler Darren Gough is leaving his role with Talksport to rejoin Yorkshire

Former England bowler Darren Gough has returned to Yorkshire to take up the role of interim director of cricket.

Gough, who spent 15 years at the club, replaces Martyn Moxon, who was among 16 staff to leave the club last week as the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal continued.

“Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger,” said Gough, who is leaving his role with Talksport to begin the job immediately.

“I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.

“I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome, instilling values we want associated with the White Rose: honesty, straight talking, hard work, integrity and excellence.”

Lord Patel, who replaced Roger Hutton as chairman last month, welcomed Gough’s return to Yorkshire.

“As a former captain of the club, Darren’s impact on the Yorkshire and England teams was considerable as a player,” said Patel.

“His infectious enthusiasm and will to win will be so important as we aim to be the best on and off the pitch.

“As we start on this journey with Darren, we want to engage everyone at the club and involve as many people as possible in shaping our direction.

“We have a considerable job ahead of us, but we are ready to embrace the opportunity together and build a brighter future for Yorkshire.”

England Test captain Joe Root also gave his approval to the appointment of Gough by his club.

“He’s a good man and I’m sure he’ll be looking to put his stamp on the job,” said Root, who is with the England team in Australia preparing for the Ashes.

“He’s very passionate and knowledgeable about the game, his love for it is clear for everyone to see and for the club as well.”

Yorkshire have been turned upside down since the club initially decided no action should be taken despite a report upholding allegations that Rafiq was racially harassed and bullied.