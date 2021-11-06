Yorkshire County Cricket Club faces more allegations of racism

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has launched a fresh investigation after another former player came forward with fresh claims of racial abuse.

The Daily Mail has reported that the unnamed player, who is of Asian heritage, said he faced “both blatant and sly” racist abuse at the club in the early 2000s.

He also alleged he was once urinated on by a team mate.

In a statement seen by the newspaper, the player said: “There are many Asian cricketers like myself who have had their careers ruined, but have moved on and taken the treatment on the chin. I salute them all, as it can’t have been easy.”

The accusation follows continued criticism of Yorkshire’s response to reports of “bullying and racial harassment” from Yorkshire team-mates towards Azeem Rafiq.

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan later became the second player to allege racism at Yorkshire.

The ECB has since suspended Yorkshire’s ground, Headingley, from hosting international matches.

On Friday, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigned on Friday over the club’s response to racism experienced by Rafiq.

Hanif Malik and Stephen Willis stepped down from the Yorkshire board following an emergency meeting later that day.

Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford has been appointed as a director and chair.

He says his aim is “taking this club forward and driving the change that is needed”.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is now looking into Yorkshire’s handling of the Rafiq case.

Meanwhile, the BBC said former England captain Michael Vaughan would not appear on his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday after it was claimed he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players.

Vaughan was named in Yorkshire’s report into Rafiq’s claims of racism during his time at the club.

He “completely and categorically denies” the claims.