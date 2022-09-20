Rolls-Royce: Automotive veteran appointed to head subsidiary

Rolls-Royce has appointed veteran Jorg Stratmann as Rolls-Royce’s subsidiary Rolls-Royce Power Systems. (Photo/ Jorg Stratmann via LinkedIn)

Automotive veteran Jorg Stratmann has been appointed as boss of Rolls-Royce’s subsidiary firm, Power Systems.

Stratmann, who stepped down as chief executive of automotive supplier Mahle last year, will join the engine maker on 15 November.

The automotive veteran will report to the wider group’s boss Warren East until the end of the year, when East will pass the baton to former BP boss Tufan Erginbilgic.

“I would like to welcome Dr Jörg Stratmann to the Rolls-Royce leadership team. He brings with him extensive experience of the energy transition and how it opens up valuable growth opportunities, which will benefit the whole group,” the outgoing chief executive said.

“He also has a record of driving operational performance and efficiency improvements, which will assist Power Systems as it continues to sharpen its focus on the profitability of the core mtu business.”

East announced in February his departure after eight years at the company’s helm.