BREAKING: Battersea Power Station Pier shut after reports of fire on Uber Thames boat

Chimney lift across the river (credit Brendan Bell)

A fire has been reported on a Thames Clipper boat at Battersea Power Station Pier, as emergency services attend and the Uber hub is closed.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers said on social media its Battersea Power Station Pier dock had been closed “due to an ongoing incident”.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighters are attending reports of a fire on a Clipper at Battersea Power Station Pier. More soon”

