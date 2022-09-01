Battersea Power Station to open next month with new shopping and office destinations

The office and retail development at Battersea Power Station will open to the public next month, almost 40 years since the iconic building closed.

The South-London development will open on 14 October, project owners revealed on Thursday.

Around 100 shops, restaurants and bars have bagged space at the development, while big names Apple and IWG are set to open up offices in the building.

Brands to open stores in the next month include Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, lululemon, Uniqlo and Mango, with more brands to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Grade II listed building includes more than 250 apartments, as well as a lift experience in one of the iconic chimneys for views of the capital’s skyline.

A new high street, named Electric Boulevard, is also set to open next month, following the opening of a new Tube station, Battersea Power Station, which opened last year.

More than 2,500 jobs are to be created with the opening of the landmark, with a total of 17,000 jobs when the whole 42-acre project has been finished.

A consortium of Malaysian investors own the wider development of the area, with a mixed-use destination project chalking up to £9bn.

“Announcing that we will be opening the building to the public for the first time in history in just over a month’s time is a monumental moment for the project,” Simon Murphy, chief executive officer at Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said.