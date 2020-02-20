Northern Line: Battersea Power Station Tube signs unveiled

Completion of the Northern Line extension took another step forward today, with the unveiling of roundels for the new Battersea Power Station.

Transport for London (TfL) today released the first images of the new Tube station signs, which will adorn the new Tube station when it opens in autumn 2021.

The new Tube station will be located on Battersea Park Road and is a part of the long touted Northern Line extension.

The line will connect Kennington to Battersea Power Station, via Nine Elms.

Nine Elms station is also under construction and expected to be finished in autumn 2021.

Both of the new Northern Line stations will be located within zone one.

TfL director of major projects Stuart Harvey said the pair of stations had taken significant leaps forward.

“As well as new roundels, our two Northern Line extension stations now have track, platforms and escalators as their transformation from concrete shells to state-of-the-art stations continues apace,” he said.

“The arrival of the new roundels also demonstrates how sustained investment in the capital’s transport infrastructure benefits not only Londoners but the whole country, through the extensive business supply chain.”

London deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander said the unveiling of the Tube stations was an exciting milestone.

She said: “These are the first new Northern line roundels in nearly 100 years and their arrival brings to life the huge difference the extension will make – easier journeys for thousands of Londoners, as well as supporting the creation of new jobs and homes in our city.”