Exclusive: Home tech firm SharkNinja backs London with Battersea Power Station office

Battersea Power Station is set to open to the public later this year. (Photo: Jason Hawkes).

US home technology firm SharkNinja has snapped up a new office inside the Battersea Power Station, in a vote of confidence for the capital.

The Boston-based company, which produces vacuums and kitchen appliances, told CityA.M. it will take up 25,000 square foot of space in the south-London development.

After putting down roots in the UK in 2019 with an office space in Leeds, the move comes as SharkNinja hopes to bolster its expansion plans with new products aimed at a European market.

The space, situated in the Switch House, will contain product teams of designers and engineers. Some 135 staff are anticipated to move in in September, with potential for this number to hit 190.

“We are continuing to invest in our workforce in order to spur further international expansion, and our latest acquisition of office space in the capital is reflective of our growth in recent years,” vice president and general manager of London at SharkNinja, Lauren McMullan said.

The Battersea Power Station will open to the public in the autumn, with around 100 shops, restaurants and bars also bagging space at the development.

Apple has snapped up some 500,000 sq ft of office space while IWG has also taken a 40,000 sq ft co working space.

The structure was “fast-becoming a highly sought after new office location for London,” according to Simon Murphy, CEO of Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC).

“We are thrilled to welcome SharkNinja to Battersea Power Station, another global brand and innovator which will add to the sense of dynamism, creativity and invention in this new riverside neighbourhood,” he added.

It comes as the Northern Line was extended to create a new Tube station, Battersea Power Station, which opened last year.