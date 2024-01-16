Sir James Dyson appoints JLR executive – reigniting electric cars venture after 2017 failed attempt

Sir James Dyson has picked a new chief executive for his gadget empire.

Dyson has appointed an automotive industry veteran as its new chief executive, as the electronics giant looks to branch into new battery technologies and other industries.

Hanno Kirner, who most recently spearheaded Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Group’s battery programme, will take over next month, replacing Roland Krueger in the top job.

Kirner has two decades worth of experience in the engineering and automotive sector, including stints at Aston Martin, JLR and Rolls-Royce.

He is an expert in battery tech and holds a position on the board of trustees at the Faraday Institution, a British research body which promotes advanced battery science.

Krueger leaves the firm after four years, in which he oversaw its journey through the pandemic but sparked uproar among staff after an attempt to bring back working from the office while the virus was still widespread.

Founder Sir James Dyson said: “The extraordinary leadership of Roland Krueger took the company through one of the most difficult times of recent memory.

“Roland has successfully transformed the operation of the company and built a strong team that will be the foundation for the next steps of Dyson.”

The appointment of an automotive sector veteran will raise eyebrows, following its founder’s botched attempt to build an electric car in 2017.

Dyson pumped £500m into the venture only to abandon it after two years, stating the company “simply can no longer see a way to make it commercially viable”.

In recent times, the engineering firm has been investing in battery technology to improve its vacuum cleaners and hair straighteners. Last year, it announced plans to build a battery plant in Singapore, which will build “next generation” batteries to increase the lifespan of its range of products.

Dyson, which moved its headquarters from the UK to Singapore in 2019, is looking to invest around £3bn in developing battery tech and artificial intelligence.

The story was first reported in the Financial Times.