Dyson pours £100m into new Bristol tech centre as part of £2.75bn investment plan

Dyson.

Dyson is pouring £100 million into a new technology centre in the UK, in addition to a new site in the Philippines and factory in Singapore, as part of its £2.75bn five-year investment plan.

Dyson, which makes vacuum cleaners, fans and hair appliances, said today the new Bristol centre would be home to hundreds of software and AI engineers.

Singapore — where Dyson’s global headquarters are also situated — will be home to the company’s first battery plant. The company said the factory will be operational by 2025 and will bring smaller, lighter and more energy-dense batteries to its products.

Roland Krueger, Dyson’s Chief Executive, said the Singapore plant would bring “entirely new battery technology to market.”

A £166 million centre in the Philippines, where the company plans to hire 400 engineers, will act as a base for research and development across AI and robotics

“Software, connectivity, AI, and proprietary new technology batteries will power the next generation of Dyson technology,” Sir James Dyson — the company’s founder — said in a statement.

“Just like our long-term investments in pioneering digital electric motor technology, Dyson’s next generation battery technology will drive a major revolution in the performance and sustainability of Dyson’s machines,” Dyson added.

Dyson headquarters were previously located in the UK, before the company moved them to Singapore in 2019, citing a desire to be closer to fast-growing markets in Asia.

The firm had said the shift was unrelated to Brexit, which James Dyson had been an advocate of.

The majority of the company’s research and development functions remain in the UK. The company boasts a research lab in Wiltshire as well as offices in London.