Workers at Rolls-Royce car plant receive pay increase after strike threat

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

Workers at one of Rolls-Royce’s automotive plants have received a pay increase of up to 17.6 per cent following the threat of strikes.

Staff at the Goodwood plant in West Sussex will receive a salary hike of 10 per cent plus a £2,000 lump sum.

This means an increase of 16 per cent for the average worker, while those on a lower pay will see a 17.6 per cent growth – more than 7 per cent above inflation.

According to Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham, the deal is the best to ever be negotiated at the plant and was achieved after the majority of workers threatened to walk out.

“For years workers at Goodwood have made the world’s most expensive cars while being paid the worst in the premium end of the industry,” added Unite’s regional coordinating officer Scott Kemp.

“Goodwood is the so-called House of Luxury and its high time workers had their well-earned share of that reflected in their pay and conditions.”

It comes as thousands of workers across the transport, healthcare and postal services sector have been walking out over jobs and salaries.

Members of the union RMT working at Network Rail and 14 other train companies will down tools today, tomorrow as well as in early January after rejecting an 8 per cent pay increase from operators.

Separately, those working at Network Rail will walk out between 6pm on Christmas Eve and 6am on 27 December as they binned a nine per cent deal.

The same offer was accepted by the unions Unite and TSSA.

RMT union boss Mick Lynch said today the prospect of reaching a deal that could and the rail dispute and therefore the industrial action could take place “in the next week or so.”

Rolls-Royce was approached for comment.