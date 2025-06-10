Atzeni ready to stay one Step Ahead of his rivals

Andrea Atzeni partnered Steps Ahead to his last win at Sha Tin.

WITH just over a month before the Hong Kong racing season ends, expect a big crowd to descend on city track Happy Valley for an exciting midweek nine-race programme, featuring the Class Two Cheung Sha Handicap (2.10pm).

There is little doubt that regular bettors in the territory will be in need of a large dose of good fortune, following the proverbial bloodbath at Sha Tin last Sunday.

With just one winning favourite on the 10-race card, and a handful of market leaders sunk, having started at evens or odds-on, racing fans would have left the track feeling much lighter of pocket.

Whether they will get any respite at the Valley is anyone’s guess with racing as always highly competitive, and both horses and jockeys now facing sweltering heat and high humidity, with the summer season in full force.

The majority of nine runners who line up in the Cheung Sha Handicap have already had a busy season – having accumulated 89 races between them – and with some even starting their seasonal campaigns back in September.

It seems a tough ask for gallopers to perform to their best after racing so many times, and it may prove wise to look more closely at the lightly raced handicappers who could still improve further before the season closes.

Probable favourite Hong Lok Golf catches the eye, having raced only half-a-dozen times and with an impressive five-race win record, including notable scalps of Light Years Charm, Sky Jewellery and recent Group winner Pray For Mir, along the way.

He does, however, try the tight-turning city circuit for the first time and for a long striding horse he will need to adapt pretty quickly, especially with some smart track specialists including Telecom Fighters forcing the pace.

It is a similar scenario for well-handicapped STEPS AHEAD who is another stepping onto the Valley turf for the first time.

This Francis Lui-trained gelding was beaten only half-a-length by Hong Lok Golf over a mile at Sha Tin last month but now finds himself seven pounds better off.

With blinkers equipped for the first time and Andrea Atzeni back in the saddle having already won on the four-year-old, the omens are looking good, especially with a dream journey likely from a favoured low gate.

Keep an eye on likely long-shot, HELENE FEELING, who has man-of-the-moment seven-pound claimer Ellis Wong in the saddle.

Wong has suddenly become the go-to jockey in the city – he has eight rides on the Valley card – and it is easy to see why.

He has ridden five winners and six places from just 25 rides in the last three weeks and partnered Helene Feeling for trainer Danny Shum in a spin behind Talents Ambition on the all-weather surface recently.

With the weights favouring him on form, against the likes of Voyage Samurai, Soleil Fighter and The Golden Scenery, he is worth including in Quinella bets.

POINTERS

Steps Ahead 2.10pm Happy Valley

Steps Ahead and Helene Feeling

(Quinella) 2.10pm Happy Valley