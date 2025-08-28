Aston Villa Women hire former Lewes FC CEO Maggie Murphy

Former Lewes FC CEO Maggie Murphy is joining Aston Villa Women

Aston Villa Women have hired Maggie Murphy, the former chief executive of pioneering Lewes FC, to be their new managing director.

Murphy was the driving force behind Lewes’s radical policy of allocating equal financial resources to their men’s and women’s teams.

Her appointment follows Aston Villa owner V Sports making the women’s team a separate entity to the men’s side earlier this year.

“I’m excited to be joining Aston Villa Women at a moment of ambitious change and renewed purpose at the club,” said Murphy, who will take up the post in October.

“We now have the structure and support to build momentum off the pitch to support our continued progress on it.

“By placing fans at the heart of what we do, giving real cause to our community to back the team, and building deeper connections with supporters and partners, we can create the structures and lay the foundations for long-term success.

“Our ambition is clear: to unlock Aston Villa Women’s full potential and cultivate a passion and pride amongst our fans, partners, players and staff that translates into lasting success and impact.”

Aston Villa finished sixth in last season’s Women’s Super League after finishing the campaign strongly.

Read more Who owns each Premier League club as US shareholdings boom?

Who is Maggie Murphy, new Aston Villa Women MD?

Murphy stepped down as Lewes CEO last year after five years in the role at the community-owned Sussex club. Since then she has worked as an independent advisor to the football industry.

Prior to football she worked in human rights and anti-corruption at Transparency International, Amnesty International and Minority Rights Group International.

“We are delighted that Maggie is joining Aston Villa Women,” said executive chairman Bashir Lebada.

“Her experience and skillset complement our vision for the women’s team during a time when women’s football is on a major upward growth trajectory.

“She has a hugely impressive CV covering all levels of the game. We believe her depth and breadth of knowledge will be instrumental in helping to take Aston Villa Women to the next stage.

“Following our promotion to the WSL in 2020, we’ve made steady progress on and off the pitch, with our dedicated women’s facilities at Bodymoor among the best in the world.

“But we have ambitions to go even further by consistently challenging the Big Four and securing regular European football – Maggie will be fundamental in helping us to deliver on this.”