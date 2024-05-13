Who owns Aston villa? How much did Edens and Sawiris pay in 2017?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 01: General view inside the stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 01, 2020 in Birmingham, England. Football Stadiums around United Kingdom remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Peter Powell – Pool/Getty Images)

Who are the current owners of Aston Villa?

Billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wesley Edens own Aston Villa via the holding company V Sports.

Egypt’s richest man Nassef Sawiris and American asset manager Wes Edens created V Sports in 2018. It was called NSWE before rebranding in 2019.

V Sports owns 100 per cent of the club. American investment company Atairos is a minority shareholder in the group.

V Sports also part-own Portuguese club Vitória de Guimaraes. They reduced their shareholding to a 29 per cent stake in 2023 in order to meet Uefa competition rules.

The multi-club group also has partnerships with clubs in Spain, Egypt and Japan.

Who are the directors and chairman of Aston Villa?

Nassef Sawiris and Wesley Edens are co-chairmen of Aston Villa.

Chris Heck is the club’s president of business operations.

The club’s sporting director is former Spanish goalkeeper Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, commonly known as Monchi.

What are Sawiris and Edens’ net worth?

Nassef Sawiris’ net worth is $9bn, according to Forbes.

Wesley Edens’ net worth is estimated at $3.8bn.

When did the Sawiris and Edens buy Aston Villa and who was the previous owner?

Sawiris and Edens bought Aston Villa in 2018. They bought the club from Chinese investor Tony Xia, under whom the club went into administration.

Xia owned the club for two years, buying it for £76m in May 2016 from American billionaire Randy Lerner.

Sawiris and Edens first bought a 55 per cent stake in the club for £30m. They took full ownership a year later, buying out Xia’s remaining share.

Sawiris owns a small stake in sportswear company Adidas. Edens is a co-owner of NBA side Milwaukee Bucks.

What is Sawiris’ and Edens’ record as Aston Villa owner?

Nassef Sawiris and Wesley Edens have restored Aston Villa’s status as a competitive Premier League side.

In 2023-24, they are in contention to qualify for the Champions League. It would mark a return to Europe’s top club competition after 41 years.

The club reported a £119.6m loss for the 2022-23 season after significant investment from the owners. Their revenue rose to £217.7m.

The club sold Villa Park to their owners for £56.7m in 2019, allowing them to pass EFL’s profit and sustainability rules at the time.