‘Not our intention’: Adidas and German football chiefs respond to ‘Nazi kit’ row

The font used for numbering on the new Adidas Germany football shirt has been likened to the Nazi ‘SS’ symbol

Adidas insists that any resemblance between the new Germany football kit and Nazi SS symbolism was “not their intention” after the design sparked concerns.

The German sportswear manufacturer also vowed to block sales of the kit with the number 44 owing to similarities between the font and the SS ‘lightning bolt’ symbol.

The design, which the national team will wear this summer when they host the men’s European Championship, has been called “very questionable” by historians.

“As a company, we actively oppose xenophobia, antisemitism, violence and hatred in any form,” Adidas spokesman Oliver Bruggen told German media.

“Any attempts to promote divisive or exclusionary views are not part of our values ​​as a brand and we firmly reject any suggestions that this was our intention.”

He added that Adidas would “block the number 44 as quickly as possible”.

The German Football Federation (DFB) said that neither it, Adidas nor European governing body Uefa had noticed a similarity between the font and the SS symbol.

“None of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism in the creation process of the jersey design,” it said.

“Nevertheless, we take the comments very seriously and do not want to provide a platform for discussions.”.

The DFB added that it would “develop an alternative design for the number four” to avoid any parallels with the feared unit, which was responsible for the genocide of Jews.

It is the latest controversy to befall Adidas and other kit makers ahead of Euro 2024.

Adidas learned that the DFB was ending its 70-year arrangement to make Germany’s kits in favour of a more lucrative deal with American giant Nike from 2027.

Nike, meanwhile, suffered a backlash over the design of England’s new home shirts, which feature a Cross of St George in alternative colours on the back of the collar.