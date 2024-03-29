The real England football shirt scandal is the prices

Racks of England's new Nike designed football shirt, with the controversial St George's cross, are displayed for sale in a central London store on March 22, 2024.

Forget messing around with the St George’s Cross, Nike’s worst offence is charging £124.99 for an England football shirt that will be out of date by the World Cup, says Steve Allen

Football shirts have always been a source of controversy. In the 1980s if you wore the wrong one near the Millwall ground it could seriously jeopardise your health. Now, like most things in life, football shirts become part of the culture war.

After sports brand Nike did, as they called it, a playful update to the St George’s Cross on the neck of the latest England kit, the outrage flowed. In hindsight it was obvious. People tend to get upset when you mess with their nation’s flag or burning them would only upset Greta Thunberg.

In Nike’s defence, the new purple and blue cross wasn’t “woke”. It was a tribute to the training kit worn by the 1966 team. Why would you put a reminder of a World Cup winning team on the back of a shirt for The Euros? If England go all the way they still won’t have done as well as the inspiration for your neck cross.

Rishi Sunak said Nike shouldn’t mess with the flag and Sir Keir Starmer called for it to be changed back. It’s the only thing they agree on other than who they, deep down, think will be the next Prime Minister.

This culture sortie has brought wider attention to another issue, the cost of these replica football kits. For decades people have enjoyed cosplaying as their favourite footballers but the cost has shot up.

In 2020 a replica shirt was £64.99. The latest shirt is £84.99. It’s more than a 30 per cent increase. If this shirt makes it into the CPI basket we’re ruined.

For £124.99 you can get the authentic shirt. This has the same features as the kit the team plays in. It has quick drying technology so you don’t get too sweaty on the pitch and is made of a lightweight fabric so it won’t slow you down.

It’s likely that some football fans will wear this shirt while sitting in an armchair watching the game, they don’t need to worry about being slowed down. They may, depending on their fitness levels, still sweat.

Parents may also rue the inclusion of the child’s authentic shirt at £119.99. For only a fiver less you can get far less of that light-weight material you’re paying extra for.

Is the new kit a good investment? By the time the World Cup starts again in 2026 there will be another design. It will be out of season in two years, which is as ruthless as High Street fashion.

If you have the original, unopened kit and the current England team go on to greatness it could be worth something at auction. So, again, not an investment.

The Football Supporters’ Association called for football shirt prices to be reviewed but while they still sell well it’s unlikely to change.

As a father of a two-year-old boy, I have taken action. Every time he kicks a football I tell him to pick it up. You can get a replica England rugby shirt for £28.

