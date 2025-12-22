Ashes: Australian media mock ‘death of Bazball’ after defeating England

The West Australian mocked up a death notice for Bazball

Australian media have revelled in proclaiming the death of England’s much-vaunted Bazball approach after the hosts wrapped up a fourth successive home Ashes series.

Sunday’s 82-run win in the third Test in Adelaide saw the Pat Cummins-led Aussies take an unassailable 3-0 lead, making a mockery of pre-series English optimism.

And Australian newspapers seized the opportunity to declare it not only the end of the tourists’ dreams of reclaiming the urn but also the final nail in the coffin of the swashbuckling style favoured by England’s Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

“Bazball is dead,” trumpeted both the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, while the West Australian mocked up a sepia-tinged public notice on the front page of the regional publication’s sport section.

“In affectionate remembrance of Bazball, which died at Adelaide Oval on 21st December 2025,” it said. “Deeply lamented by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, but basically no one else.”

Following rapid wins in the first two Tests, Australia completed a series victory in just 11 days’ play – a manner of defeat that raises serious questions for England’s cricketing hierarchy.

Next stop, 5-0: Aussies eye Ashes whitewash

It has also proven egg on the face of former England all-rounder Stuart Broad’s assertion that this was the worst Australian side for 15 years, a detail Aussie media were quick to highlight.

“Pre-series potshots now prove a weak argument” ran the headline in The Age, while the Sydney Morning Herald said “Cummins’ men beat odds to make mockery of Broad’s prediction” and The Advertiser went with “Rampant Aussies prove point”.

Not content with winning the series in double-quick time, Australian thoughts have turned quickly to rubbing salt in English wounds by targeting a 5-0 series whitewash.

“Next stop, 5-0,” splashed the Daily Telegraph, while the Herald Sun urged “Show no mercy,” a reference to Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc encouraging the team to complete a clean sweep.

Yet for all the triumphalism about vanquishing their oldest cricketing foes and reading Bazball its last rites, many outlets did not afford it the usual degree of front-page coverage.

With reporting of the aftermath of last week’s terror attack on Bondi Beach dominating news, the Sydney Morning Herald did not mention the Ashes at all on its front, while other titles opted only for page one photos but no story.