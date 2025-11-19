Ashes: Punters back England in opener against Australia in Perth

England fans are optimistic about an opening Test victory in this year’s Ashes

England fans should be optimistic about an opening Test victory in this year’s Ashes against Australia as punters back the tourists.

Almost three quarters of all result stakes placed on the Perth Test, which begins on Friday, back England to take a series lead in Western Australia, according to William Hill data shared with City AM.

Over half (57 per cent) of wagers with the evoke plc-owned bookmaker are backing the hosts, however, for a series win with Brendon McCullum’s England looking for a first triumph Down Under since the 2010-11 series.

Rival bookies Betfair have England at the shortest price they have been for a series in over a decade, and state that they’ve seen £350,000 wagered on the series winner market thus far, while £170,000 has been placed on the first Test market.

Ashes optimism

After England finish the first Test in Perth they travel to Brisbane to play a day-night Test at The Gabba.

From there they’ll play in Adelaide before the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne, concluding the five-Test series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Betfair Exchange spokesperson James Mackie says, “historic odds reveal that Baz McCullum’s team are the shortest price they have been for a series win in more than 10 years, last being shorter back in 2013”.

England have not won a Test match in Australia since the fifth Test of a 3-1 victory in 2011, a match in which Alastair Cook knocked 189 in a game won by an innings and 83 runs.

William Hill states that England batter Ollie Pope is proving popular with the betting public to be England’s top run scorer, and the series’ overall top run scorer, across the five Tests.

Betfair have Steve Smith at 6/1 to be player of the series – the shortest odds on offer – while there are odds of 11/4 available on England to not win a match.