Arsenal targetingt Amadou Onana from cash-strapped Everton – reports

Arsenal want to sign Onana from Everton in the January transfer window

Arsenal are looking to capitalise on Everton’s need for cash with a January transfer window move for £40m-rated midfielder Amadou Onana, according to reports in his native Belgium.

The Gunners are in need of fresh impetus following a run of just one win in seven games which has seen them knocked off the top of the Premier League and out of the FA Cup.

Onana has emerged as a potential bargain, with Everton in a weakened negotiating position following years of losses, the cost of completing a new stadium and uncertainty over their ownership situation.

Prospective buyer 777 Partners has loaned the club a further £40m to ease cash-flow concerns, taking their total lending to the Toffees past £140m in the last few months.

Read more What Everton fans should know about 777 Partners’ ownership of Vasco da Gama

Onana, 22, is best known as a defensive midfielder but has been used in a box-to-box role by Sean Dyche for Everton this season.

As such he could provide cover for Declan Rice and the injured Thomas Partey at Arsenal, allowing Kai Havertz to be used further up the pitch.

The Belgium international has scored three goals and made three assists in 56 games since joining Everton from French club Lille for £30m in 2022.

His current value is £43m, according to Transfermarkt, but his club are said to want £60m to part with one of their most influential players this month.

According to reliable Belgian reports, Onana is keen on a possible move to Arsenal and talks are intensifying between the two clubs.

Everton remain locked in a relegation battle despite an initial surge in form following their 10-point penalty for exceeding Premier League financial loss limits.