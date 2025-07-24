Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool to lift ban on drinking alcohol in stands

Arsenal are among the 14 clubs who will trial allowing fans to drink alcohol in the stands next season

Football fans will be able to drink alcohol in the stands during Women’s Super League games at Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United next season.

They are among 14 clubs from the top two divisions of English women’s football who have signed up to the second phase of a trial, following a successful pilot scheme last term.

Women’s football is not subject to the ban on drinking alcohol within view of the pitch that has applied to the men’s game for the last 40 years.

“Expanding this trial for the new campaign, encompassing our Barclays WSL teams and additional Barclays WSL2 clubs too, is part of our strategy to offer a best-in-class experience for our fans attending matches,” said WSL Football Chief Operating Officer Holly Murdoch.

“Exploring giving supporters the choice to drink alcohol in the stands was something we were excited to trial and following such positive feedback from the proof-of-concept version, we’re looking forward to opening it up to more venues and equally, hearing from those at the heart of it – our clubs and supporters.”

The other WSL clubs joining the trial are Everton and London City Lionesses. In the WSL2, Birmingham City, Bristol City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Southampton have all signed up.

The expanded trial will take place in the Women’s Super League and WSL2

Lifting alcohol ban set to boost clubs’ revenues

Removing restrictions on drinking in the stands is set to be a money-spinner for participating clubs. Last season’s trial involving four clubs in the WSL2 saw an increase in both attendances and average spend per fan on food and drink.

Two thirds of supporters surveyed were in favour of the trial, with 48 per cent of those strongly supporting it, and there were no reported safety incidents at any of the 19 games.

The 14 clubs signed up for the expanded trial are free to implement it in as many fixtures as they like. Some have indicated they may offer tickets in designated alcohol-free seating areas.

Further successful trialling of alcohol availability to fans in stands could increase calls for the ban in the men’s game to be relaxed.

It follows the gradual reintroduction in recent years of standing areas, another casualty of strict measures designed to curb crowd incidents in the 1980s and 90s.

Football supporters across Europe have remained unaffected by such legislation, with standing and drinking widely accepted in other major leagues.