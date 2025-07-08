Beer we go: Football alcohol ban could be reviewed as MPs prepare to vote

Drinking alcohol in the stands at football matches has been banned in England since the 1980s

MPs could be asked to vote today on proposals to review the ban on football supporters consuming alcohol in the stands at matches.

Fans have been prohibited from drinking in view of the pitch in the top five tiers of English professional football for the last 40 years.

But that legislation could be reviewed as a result of a vote in Parliament after being proposed by Conservative Shadow Sports Minister Louie French.

It is among a number of amendments to the Football Governance Bill, which is set for its final debate in the House of Commons this afternoon, tabled by French and the Tories.

“British football and the fan experience are unrecognisable from the widespread hooliganism of the 1980s,” French told City AM.

“The FA, National League, EFL and Premier League have all worked very hard to positively transform English football, which now leads the world in attracting the best players, managers and fans from across the globe.

“The Premier League alone contributes £8bn to the economy, supports 90,000 jobs across the country and attracts 1.5m international visitors each season.

“But as football fans will know, we have this legacy ban which sees fans rushing to drink their beer both before kick-off and at half-time. This often leads to fans being delayed entering stadiums and overcrowding on concourses.

“This is why we have listened to clubs and fans, especially those lower down the football pyramid, and are urging the Government to end the two-tier approach to football fans as part of their Football Governance Bill.”

Moves to lift the alcohol ban in football stands could have cross-bench support, with some Labour MPs previously calling for a review of the legislation.

Luke Charters, Labour MP for York Outer, said in May that it was time to trial allowing drinking in some areas of football stadia in the UK.

Spectators at cricket and rugby matches are allowed to drink in the stands, while elsewhere in Europe football fans are permitted to enjoy alcohol while watching the action.

“I just think we need a modern approach to a modern game,” Charters told the BBC.

“You look at fans in Germany and in Italy, they are still able to have a beer while they are cheering on their team.”

All MPs can speak and vote on the proposed amendments but they will only be put to the House for a decision if tabled by a minister selected for a vote by the Speaker.

The main aim of the Football Governance Bill is to establish the remit of the incoming Independent Regulator for English Football.

French added: “The Conservatives have also raised a range of concerns regarding the Government’s new Football Regulator, including the scope of its powers to interfere with English football which risk contravening UEFA rules and the appointment of a Labour donor as its Chairman.

“The Conservatives argue strongly that football must remain independent from Government and politics.”

Last season four teams in the Women’s Super League – Bristol City, Southampton, Birmingham and Newcastle – took part in a trial to allow drinking in the stands.

The women’s game is not covered by the legislation but has adhered to the same rules.

The football alcohol ban dates back to the height of the game’s hooligan problem in the 1980s but the advent of all-seater stadia following the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 has been credited with making matches a much safer experience and drawn more families to games.