Around 4,000 people fined for not wearing masks on TfL network during pandemic

Almost 4,000 people were fined for not wearing a face covering on TfL’s network when it was compulsory because of Covid.

According to City Hall data, 3,996 fixed penalty notices were issued between 24 February 2021 and 27 January 2022.

Figures also showed that TfL staff prevented 7,283 people from travelling while forcing another 2,325 to leave the network.

“The safety of Transport for London’s (TfL) customers and staff is always its top priority,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said when asked about the data.

“A range of measures helped to ensure customers can travel safely and confidently on TfL’s services during the pandemic, including requiring face coverings as a condition of carriage both before and after they were a legal requirement, and continuing to strongly encourage them today.”

The measures were removed on 24 February 2022 following the UK Government’s shift in living with Covid.

TfL continues to strongly recommend to wear a face covering.