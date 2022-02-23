Mandatory face masks on TfL scrapped from tomorrow

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that from tomorrow face masks will no longer be mandatory across the network.

After considering several factors – including the government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan and London’s downward rate of infections – the public body decided to scrap the requirement, still encouraging the use as a courtesy to fellow passengers.

“TfL strongly encourages customers to wear face coverings on its services to drive down transmission of the virus and keep each other as safe as possible,” TfL said in a statement.

“Research suggests a good-quality face covering can help reduce the chance of catching coronavirus and passing it onto others, and face coverings have also played an important role in giving people confidence to use public transport throughout the pandemic, particularly people who are vulnerable.”

TfL’s decision follows the comments of health secretary Sajid Javid, who said yesterday he would continue to wear face coverings aboard the tube, especially when packed.

“Although the infection levels have been falling significantly week, I think where infection levels are at the moment, if I was on the London tube for example and it was packed, I would wear a face mask,” he told LBC yesterday morning.

Following the end of covid restrictions – including the removal of the work from home order – transport use has grown. Last week, Tube passenger demand was between 2.2 and 2.5 million journeys per weekday, around 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, while bus rides went up to 75 per cent.

“We have seen increasing numbers of customers return to our network as they begin to return to offices and workplaces, as well as to bars, theatres, restaurants and other cultural venues,” TfL’s chief safety, health and environment officer Lilli Matson said.

“All customers should be assured that the public transport network is as safe as other similar settings, and that independent testing has found no trace of coronavirus on our network since September 2020.

“We look forward to continuing to welcome customers back to our network as we help London and the economy recover.”