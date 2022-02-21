Sadiq Khan says masks on TfL network no longer compulsory following scrapping of restrictions

Masks will no longer be mandatory across the TfL network.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said masks will no longer be compulsory to wear across the whole Transport for London (TfL) network following today’s announcement that all Covid restrictions will be scrapped.

“Following the government dropping all legal Covid restrictions, and in light of falling infection levels in London, it is expected that wearing a face covering will no longer be a condition of carriage on the TfL network,” he said.

“However, we know that face coverings remain a simple, effective measure that give Londoners confidence to travel, and following clear advice from public health advisers, TfL will likely continue to recommend their use on the network. I urge passengers to be considerate of their fellow Londoners and continue to wear a face covering where appropriate unless exempt.”

Under the government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan, people who test positive will no longer be legally required to self-isolate starting from Thursday, City A.M. reported, but will still be advised to stay at home for five days.

Contract tracing as well as self-isolation payments will end in three days, while free testing will be cut down significantly starting from April.

According to Khan, while the end of restrictions is welcomed by Londoners and London businesses alike, the government should not make ‘living with Covid’ only for those who can afford it.

“We cannot have a situation where only the well-off can afford to ‘live with Covid’ safely or one where we’re not keeping an eye on new variants posing a risk to the country,” he added.

The mayor’s comments echo those of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), who said that the government’s decision will create “needless hardship and taking a sledgehammer to public health.”

“Low-income and frontline workers will be hit hardest,” tweeted TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady. “It’s just plain wrong!”

Has the government learnt nothing from this pandemic?



Scrapping day one access to sick pay, and ending free tests, is taking a sledgehammer to public health.



Low-income and frontline workers will be hit hardest. It’s just plain wrong! — Frances O'Grady (@FrancesOGrady) February 21, 2022