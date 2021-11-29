Shop staff wary of abuse as mandatory mask rules return

Retail voices have said shop staff must not be expected to be put in harm’s way as compulsory mask rules make a return tomorrow.

Londoners will be legally required to wear a mask in shops and on public transport once more from tomorrow, in a bid to prevent the spread of the new Omicron Covid variant.

However, retail bosses have said shop staff are concerned about the risk of abuse from customers who are confronted about the rules.

The Association of Convenience Stores’ spokesperson, Chris Noice, said: “The first response from retailers was that this would lead to a lot of abuse from people refusing to wear face coverings. There could be an issue as there is a bit more of a backlash around Covid regulations than there has been in the past.

“We know from previous lockdowns that reminding people about face coverings and social distancing is a big trigger for abuse and [store workers] are hesitant about challenging people.”

Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers will be communicating the new rules on face coverings in England through in-store signage and other channels.”

However, she added, it was “vital” that retail staff are not endangered by the new rules. “Enforcement of face coverings must remain the duty of the authorities,” she added.

“Furthermore, from tomorrow, we all have an individual responsibility to put on a face covering before entering a shop,” the retail chief said.

“Retailers have worked incredibly hard to get shops and warehouses prepared for Christmas despite a variety of challenges. While there may be small changes in the way we shop, we ask people to be considerate and we remain confident that everyone can get what they need for a fun and festive Christmas this year.”

Separately, union Unite has called for the mask rules to be extended to those visiting the hospitality sector.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “We must ask why hospitality is the only area in the public arena where facemasks are not compulsory. Does the government consider the health and safety of hospitality workers less of a priority than that of workers in other sectors?

“It is outrageous that hospitality workers are being left to police the wearing of facemasks due to the lack of proper mandatory rules or effective legislation.”