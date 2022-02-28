Letters: A call for clarity in workplaces

Now that Covid-19 restrictions have been scrapped, employers will have to make the rules for their employees. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

[Re: Mandatory face masks on TfL scrapped from tomorrow, February 23]

The government has announced that all Covid-19 rules will be lifted by the end of February, with huge repercussions for our transport system, workplaces and daily life.

For one, the onus is now shifting to businesses to advise their staff to stay at home when they’re sick.

By axing the legal requirement to self-isolate, the government has passed the buck to employers. They will now decide their own policy and manage employees’ anxiety around new rules.

When we surveyed 2,000 people in our LifeWorks Mental Health Index, a third of Britons reported that flexibility is the most important action that can be taken by their employer to support their mental health.

Employers would do well to take this approach not only on an individual level between employee and manager, but also organizationally as the situation evolves.

While clear guidance on when to stay at home or travel on public transport and rules around testing are now considerations for all businesses, employees will also need more tools and services to support their wellbeing through what will likely be a major readjustment.

The pandemic isn’t over, there are still many people who are vulnerable or who wish to continue exercising caution, so it’s crucial employers and HR departments offer open lines of communication that put employee wellbeing first.

Paula Allen