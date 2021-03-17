More than 2,000 TfL bus drivers have caught Covid-19 since October

More than 2,000 Transport for London (TfL) bus drivers contracted Covid-19 in the four months between October and January, new data from the operator has shown.

According to figures collected from the contractors which run the capital’s bus services, 2,017 of around 25,000 drivers caught the virus in that period.

Read more: Round the bend again: TfL buckles up for crunch time in latest funding talks

The operator only started collecting data from its contractors in October. This is because of a lack of widespread testing beforehand, a spokesperson said.

The figures, which were obtained by Freedom of Information request, come as it was confirmed that 51 bus drivers have now died of the disease.

That is out of the total 89 TfL staff who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic, Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed at a board meeting yesterday.

According to the data published by the ONS in December, bus drivers are among the professions most vulnerable to the pandemic. Across the country, there had been at that point 83 bus and coach driver deaths, a rate of 70.3 per 100,000.

The situation is acute in London, with the number of fatalities so far suggesting a death rate far more than double the national average.

Last month City A.M. revealed the conditions that London bus drivers had been forced to work in during the pandemic thanks to the “toxic” nature of the bus industry.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Speaking on condition of anonymity, drivers said that they had been “abandoned”, and had to patch up their buses and take protective steps on their own.

In an accompanying statement to the Freedom of Information request, TfL said it had done “all we can to protect transport workers”.

It said it had sealed drivers’ cabs, improved ventilation on buses and enforced a stricter cleaning regime across the network.

The operator also said it had enforced mask wearing on buses, and social distancing at bus garages.

TfL also commissioned a report from University College London into the risks drivers were facing from the pandemic and the best measures to combat them.

The data suggests that bus drivers working for some companies were more likely to catch the disease than those working for others.

For example Stagecoach saw one in every eight drivers – 366 – catch the disease, while for RATP, which commands roughly the same market share, the figure was one in 17 -177.

Read more: Revealed: The London bus drivers ‘abandoned’ to the pandemic

Uno, on the other hand, saw nine out of the 10 bus drivers at its one garage in Hatfield test positive for the disease. The firm is run by the University of Hertfordshire.

City A.M. has contacted Stagecoach and Uno for comment.