Jaguar Land Rover’s owner threatens move to Slovakia following row with UK ministers

Jaguar Land Rover’s owner threatened to move production to Slovakia.

Jaguar Land Rover’s owner Tata Motors has threatened to move its electric vehicle (EV) production to Slovakia following a row with UK ministers.

The car maker has been locked in talks with the government over funding for its planned gigafactory, which could be built near Bristol or Redcar.

Government sources told the Telegraph that Tata Motors was threatening to shift production “as way to extract more money from the government.”

A Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson said that no final decisions were made yet.

“With our strategy for every single Jaguar Land Rover model available as a full [battery electric vehicle] by the end of the decade, we continue to explore all options around the supply of batteries,” they told the outlet.

Following the row, Tata has met with foreign battery developers, Swedish Northvolt and Chinese SVolt Energy Technology.