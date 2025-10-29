Ariel Must Go close on Sha Tin’s dirt under Wong

Ellis Wong has eight wins to his name in Hong Kong this season.

RACING in Hong Kong moves from its regular Wednesday Happy Valley slot to Sha Tin today, with an eight-race card on the all-weather surface starting at 11.15am.

Regular bettors in the city are always wary when attempting to find winners on the dirt surface as there are so many imponderables to contend with. Will the track be speed orientated with pacesetters having the advantage or will it suit strong finishers?

The draw bias normally favours low numbers, but if the track rides slow, high numbers can come to the fore. While a good percentage of these gallopers may have trialled okay on the surface, it’s a different ballgame when taking part for the first time under racing conditions.

The best advice is to closely watch the first couple of races to see if there is any bias and then bet accordingly.

The last couple of races – both Class Three contests – may be difficult puzzles to solve, but could offer some rich dividends, if finding the winner.

The Hebe Hill Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs is full of regular speedsters who are better known for their exploits on turf, but many of them have shown encouragement in dirt trials.

Low draw numbers could play an important role in determining the winner, with the likes of Wonder Kit, Lucy In The Sky and especially Fun N Fun Together drawing favourable gates.

The latter may have just held on by the skin of his teeth last time, but now up in class and carrying 18 pounds less in the saddle, he will likely try to steal the lead from start to finish.

Other fancied starters such as Kempes and Fatal Blow have not been so fortunate with wide draws and will have to trust in luck to figure in the finish.

Course and distance specialist MUST GO has shown little to nothing in four starts this season but now finds himself racing below his last winning mark.

Read more Mojave can Desert rivals in the finish for red-hot Newnham

He received a glowing report after a recent impressive trial against smart opposition and finally looks back to his best.

With jockey Brenton Avdulla, who has won on him twice, back in the saddle he could get the race run to suit and cause a surprise.

The Pyramid Hill Handicap (2.50pm) is all about whether in-form and probable hot favourite Mr Energia can see out the extended mile trip for the first time.

The six-furlong all-weather specialist has won once over seven furlongs and should find this trip within his compass, but with the likely speed tempo sure to be fast his stamina will be tested to the limit.

At the probable odds, it may be worth taking a chance with the David Hayes-trained ARIEL who should get the perfect journey from gate one.

The three-time course-and-distance winner has his ideal partner in claimer Ellis Wong aboard – he’s won on him three times – and can make his attractive handicap mark count in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Must Go e/w 2.15pm Sha Tin

Ariel e/w 2.50pm Sha Tin