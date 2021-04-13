Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong jailed as media tycoon Jimmy Lai writes from prison

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been jailed for four months today for ‘unauthorised assembly’ and breaching an anti-mask law during a demonstration in October 2019.

Among 47 others charged under a national security law, Wong is currently serving a separate 13.5-month jail term for organising an unauthorised assembly outside police headquarters in June 2019, to which he pleaded guilty in January.

It comes as Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, imprisoned for his pro-democracy activism, wrote a letter from prison today urging that “freedom of speech is a dangerous job,” as he awaits his sentencing.

Telling his staff to “stand tall” in the letter, Lai is set to be sentenced on Friday for two of several cases against him, with the offences carrying maximum penalties of five years in prison.

Lai’s national security trial is still pending, but he awaits the outcome of his unauthorised assembly charges for two protests in August 2019.

The 72-year-old founder of Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily, initially jailed on 3 December, was released to house arrest later that month on a £960,000 bail.

Apple Daily published the handwritten letter Lai sent to staff, advising them to take care of themselves.

“Please be careful not to take risks. Your own safety is very important,” he wrote.

Hong Kong

The day of Lai’s arrest in August signalled an escalation in the crackdown on journalism in Hong Kong.

Authorities raided Apple Daily’s newsroom upon his arrest, and have since banned BBC World News from broadcasting, replaced the head of public broadcaster RTHK and have charged a journalist for investigating police brutality.

Lai said that it was “a journalist’s responsibility to uphold justice” but the situation in Hong Kong has worsened.

“It is precisely this that we need to love and cherish ourselves. The era is falling apart before us, and it is time for us to stand tall.”

