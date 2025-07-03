Andy Murray’s 2013 Wimbledon shirt put up for auction

The shirt Andy Murray wore in his 2013 Wimbledon win is among several tennis lots going to auction

Sir Andy Murray’s worn shirt from his historic 2013 Wimbledon triumph is expected to fetch more than £5,000 at auction later this month.

Murray has signed the Adidas shirt, which he wore when beating Novak Djokovic to become the first British man to win Wimbledon for 77 years.

It is going under the hammer in the Grand Slam Timed Auction of Tennis Memorabilia run by Northampton-based sports specialists Graham Budd Auctions.

Also in the auction is Murray’s worn cap from the 2013 final, the net from the longest match in tennis history and other items associated with the greats of the game.

“There’s no better time than Wimbledon weeks to celebrate tennis history,” said David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions.

“This auction features truly iconic pieces, including Andy Murray’s 2013 Wimbledon Final shirt and cap, the net from the longest match ever played, and a match-used Fred Perry racket – each item a powerful link to the sport’s greatest moments.”

Records set as sports memorabilia value rises

Rare sports memorabilia has enjoyed a surge in popularity and value, leading to many lots fetching far in excess of their estimated price tag.

Baseball icon Babe Ruth’s 1932 shirt worn for his legendary “called shot” set the current world record last year when it sold for $24.1m.

A Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls shirt from his triumphant final NBA season fetched $10.1m in 2022, when Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” shirt from the 1986 World Cup also sold for (£7.1m) $9.3m.

Murray’s 2013 win was his first of two Wimbledon titles and made him the first British man to achieve the feat since Fred Perry. The Scot’s cap has a guide price of £2,500-£3,500.

The net from the longest ever match in tennis, the 11-hour epic between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut at the All England Club in 2010, is estimated to fetch £2,000-£3,000.

Signed tennis balls from Wimbledon winners Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as well as Murray’s from the London 2012 Olympics are also on offer.

The auction runs until Sunday 13 July, the last day of this year’s championships.