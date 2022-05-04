Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt auctioned for record £7.14m

Maradona’s iconic 1986 World Cup ‘Hand of God’ shirt fetched £7.14m at auction this afternoon- marking a new auction record for any item of sports memorabilia.

The shirt itself football history during the Argentina v England quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup after the footballer scored two of the most notorious goals in footie history.

The iconic ‘Hand of God’ moment occurred when Maradona scored a cunning goal with his hand, which was allowed as the referees did not have a clear view of play. The goal stood and gave his home team a 1-0 lead, with Argentina eventually winning the tournament.

The shirt was expected to be sold for around £4m, but as Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, said: “This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century.

“In the weeks since we announced the auction we have been inundated by sports fans and collectors alike, with a palpable excitement in the air for the duration of the public exhibition – and this unfiltered enthusiasm was echoed in the bidding. This is arguably the most coveted football shirt to ever come to auction, and so it is fitting that it now holds the auction record for any object of its kind.”

The shirt came from the collection of English midfielder Steve Hodge – who had unintentionally flicked the ball to Maradona on the “The Hand of God” play – with whom Maradona had swapped shirts after the match, as Maradona himself recalled in his autobiography ‘Touched by God’.